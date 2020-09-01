Bose’s excellent true wireless earbuds just hit the lowest price ever

We all know how great Apple’s true wireless earbuds are, but AirPods aren’t the only game in town. Bose sells a pair too that’s quite good, and today they’re even cheaper than AirPods. Amazon is selling the Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds for $149Remove non-product link, matching its all-time-low that hasn’t been seen in months.

Bose’s SoundSport Free have the sound you’d expect from Bose along with a fit that will stay in place during a strenuous workout. They’re also IPX water- and sweat-resistant so you can get them wet, and get about five hours of battery life on a single charge or 10 hours using the included charging case. If you’re in a hurry, Boise claims that 15 minutes in the charging case will give you 45 minutes of listening.

In our 4.5-star review (which earned the SoundSport Free an Editor’s Choice award), we praised the sound quality, saying the buds’ “forward-sounding bass and great balance of mids and highs made everything I listened to sound better than I would typically expect from a set of Bluetooth headphones.” We particularly liked the quality when making calls as well as the Bluetooth reception and simple on-ear controls.

