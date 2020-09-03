Deal

Take up to $80 off the LTE Nike Apple Watch Series 5

Nike is selling the Apple Watch Series 5 for $425 (40mm) or $450 (44mm) today.

Apple Watch sales are pretty common, but they don’t often include the models with Nike branding or cellular connections. Today’s deal has both: Nike is selling the Apple Watch Series 5 with LTE for $425 (40mm) or $450 (44mm), a savings of $75 and $80, respectively, and the best price we’ve seen on this model. And if you pay with your Apple Card, you’ll get an additional 3 percent back on the purchase in Daily Apple Cash.

The Nike version of the Apple Watch Series 5 is the same as the regular version, with ECG, an always-on display, GPS, and 50M water resistance, as well as music, fitness, and thousands of apps. With the Nike version, you get three exclusive Nike watch faces and a Nike Sport band that has a perforated design. They are available in either white or black aluminum.

We gave the Apple Watch 4 stars in our review, praising its design and display, and proclaimed that “you’re not going to find a smartwatch with a better screen, more advanced sensors, nicer design, or stronger app support.” Even with a Series 6 on the way, we think the Series 5 at this discount is a great buy.

