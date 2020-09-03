Grab the noise-canceling Beats Solo Pro headphones for an all-time low

Summer may be almost over, but that doesn't mean the tunes need to stop. But it does mean you need a good pair of noise-canceling headphones, which we've got for you today: Amazon is selling the Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling on-ear headphones for $230Remove non-product link, an all-time low price and $20 less than the last time we highlighted them.

We reviewed the Beats Solo Pro in late 2019 giving them 4 out of 5 stars. We praised their fantastic noise-canceling and environmental transparency, H1 chip for speedy Bluetooth connectivity, and very good sound quality. If you've never heard of environmental noise transparency it's a feature that pulls in some external noise so you're not completely shut out of your surroundings. We loved the implementation on the Beats Pro and found that it created a more natural sound than its competitors.

These headphones support up to 22 hours of listening time with the active noise canceling and environmental noise transparency engaged, or 40 hours with both features turned off. They also have a folding design, Fast Fuel charging, and come in six colors: black, dark blue, ivory, gray, light blue, and red.

[Today's deal: Beats Solo Pro for $230 on AmazonRemove non-product link]