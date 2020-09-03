Deal

Grab the noise-canceling Beats Solo Pro headphones for an all-time low

Take $70 off in any color

Contributor, Macworld |

beats solo pro colors
Beats

Summer may be almost over, but that doesn't mean the tunes need to stop. But it does mean you need a good pair of noise-canceling headphones, which we've got for you today: Amazon is selling the Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling on-ear headphones for $230, an all-time low price and $20 less than the last time we highlighted them.

We reviewed the Beats Solo Pro in late 2019 giving them 4 out of 5 stars. We praised their fantastic noise-canceling and environmental transparency, H1 chip for speedy Bluetooth connectivity, and very good sound quality. If you've never heard of environmental noise transparency it's a feature that pulls in some external noise so you're not completely shut out of your surroundings. We loved the implementation on the Beats Pro and found that it created a more natural sound than its competitors.

These headphones support up to 22 hours of listening time with the active noise canceling and environmental noise transparency engaged, or 40 hours with both features turned off. They also have a folding design, Fast Fuel charging, and come in six colors: black, dark blue, ivory, gray, light blue, and red.

[Today's deal: Beats Solo Pro for $230 on Amazon]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
