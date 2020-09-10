Preview of Apple’s September 15 event

There’s an Apple event coming soon! Tuesday is the big day, and on this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we’ll talk about our expectations for the event. Stay tuned.

Welcome to the Macworld Podcast, I’m Roman Loyola, here with Jason Cross and Michael Simon.

This is episode 712 Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 712

Get info

For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.