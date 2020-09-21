Apple Photos: How to remove subscribers from a shared album

Shared albums via iCloud are a great way to let other people see your own photos or set up a shared pool of media among folks all invited to participate in adding to it. But you may want to remove what Apple calls “subscribers” to a shared album. Perhaps you no longer want to share your media to that person, or perhaps that person has had enough after seeing 1,000 images of your cats. (How could you ever see enough pictures of cats—or dogs?)

In Photos for macOS, follow these steps to remove a subscriber from an album:

Open the Shared Albums items in the Photos sidebar, if not already expanded, and select the shared album. Click the person button in the upper-right corner of the window. In the list of people at the top, click the downward-pointing arrow next to someone’s name, and click Remove Subscriber.

(In testing this, I found that my shared albums lacked the list of people! I quit Photos and launched it again, and people magically populated the list.)

In Photos for iOS or iPadOS, do this:

Tap the Albums button at the bottom of Photos, swipe to show Shared Albums, tap See All if necessary, and tap the album you want to modify. At the bottom of the view, tap the People button. Tap the person to remove in the list of people a the top, and then tap Remove Subscriber.

IDG You can remove someone as a subscriber to a share Photos album.

Of course, the person could remove themself!

In Photos for macOS, after tapping the person button, tap Unsubscribe. (They can also deselect Notifications to stop being informed of changes.)

In Photos for iOS or iPadOS, after tapping the People button, tap Unsubscribe (or disable Notifications).

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader Ian.

