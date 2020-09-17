Reaction to Apple’s Time Flies event

Apple held its Time Flies event on Monday, and we have a lot to cover on this episode of the Macworld Podcast. We talk about the new Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, the new iPads, Apple Fitness+, Apple One, and a lot more. Stay tuned.

This is episode 713 Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 713

Get info

For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.

