Reaction to Apple’s Time Flies event

Apple held its Time Flies event on Monday, and we have a lot to cover on this episode of the Macworld Podcast. We talk about the new Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, the new iPads, Apple Fitness+, Apple One, and a lot more. Stay tuned.
This is episode 713 Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 713
Get info
For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.
-
6 ways the new Apple Watch Series 6 is a bigger upgrade than you think
-
6 surprising reasons to buy Apple Watch SE instead of Series 3 or Series 6
-
iPad Air (2020): Seven things you need to know about Apple’s redesigned tablet
-
Apple’s new 2020 iPad upgrades the processor and nothing else
-
-
Apple One: Everything you need to know about Apple’s services bundle
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.