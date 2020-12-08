Apple Fitness+: What you need to know about Apple’s fitness service launching Dec. 14

Online fitness services such as Peloton and Daily Burn have become very popular, and now Apple wants in on the business. They will soon offer Apple Fitness+, the latest service for Apple users. Fitness+ combines your Apple devices, videos, and collected exercise data to allow you to have satisfying workouts.

This article will tell you all you need to know about Apple Fitness+. We’ll update it whenever there are new developments.

When will Apple Fitness+ be available?

Apple announced that Fitness+ will launch on Monday, December 15.

What is Apple Fitness+?

Internet-based fitness services and apps that work on your iPhone has been around for a while from companies like Aaptiv, Daily Burn, and YogaGlo. They saw a huge growth in popularity thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic.

With the Apple Watch, Apple has a device that’s perfectly made to help people get the most out of their workouts. The new Apple Watch Series 6 includes new blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app to go along with the heart-rate monitor that’s been with the Apple Watch from the beginning. Even before the Series 6 was released, the Apple Watch’s use in fitness has been on a steady growth path. And you don’t need a Series 6 watch to use Apple Fitness+.

With so many Apple Watch users using it as an exercise tool, Apple decided to create the Apple Fitness+ service. Fitness+ features a series of workout videos that users can play on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. Data is collected by the Apple Watch and displayed with the workout video, so you can track stats such as workout time, heart rate, and calories burned.

Apple Data collected by the Apple Watch is displayed as you work out.

How does Apple Fitness+ work?

To do Apple Fitness+, you need an Apple Watch. The Watch is used to track your data as you work out.

You then need another device for the videos: an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. Apple Fitness+ will be in the iPhone’s Fitness app. Apple will be releasing a Fitness app for the iPad and Apple TV.

Apple will have a catalog of workout videos for you to use. When you are ready to work out and start a video, your Apple Watch is automatically triggered to record your data. As you do the video, your fitness data appears on the video screen. You’ll also get notifications when you reach fitness goals.

Apple Data summary after a workout.

When you finish a workout, you see a data summary screen, and there’s a “Burn Bar” that allows you to compare stats with other people who have done the same workout.

All that data that’s collected—will my privacy be protected?

Apple says that the workout recommendations are “powered using on-device intelligence,” so it’s not collected online. The calories burned and the trainers you choose are not stored with your Apple ID.

What types of workouts does Apple Fitness+ have?

Apple will offer 10 different workout types at launch:

Core

Cycling

Dance

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

Rowing

Treadmill run

Treadmill walk

Strength

Yoga

Mindful cooldowns

New workouts will be added weekly, so you don’t get bored doing the same workouts over and over.

Apple Apple says it will offer a new workout video on a weekly basis.

Apple Fitness+ can make workout recommendations based on your past activity data collected by the Apple Watch. Filtering tools for workout type, trainers, duration, and music are provided so you can exercise the way you want.

Do I need workout equipment for Apple Fitness+?

You can use your own equipment, so for example, if you want to do a Cycling workout, you can use your own exercise bike. You don’t need to buy special equipment. Apple says that many of the workouts don’t require equipment at all.

If you have a gym membership, you can do Apple Fitness+ there. You can play the videos on an iPhone or iPad and use your gym’s equipment or workout rooms.

I’m new to working out, or I’m coming back to it after an absence. Would Apple Fitness+ work for me?

Apple Fitness+ has an “Absolute Beginner” program for users who are just getting started or are returning to regular workouts. The program teaches the body movements often used in the workouts, so you can feel comfortable while you find your groove.

Can I play music while I work out?

The workouts play music, and Apple Fitness+ works with Apple Music so you can save the songs played and use them for future workouts, or listen to them at your leisure. This requires an Apple Music subscription.

Apple With an Apple Music subscription, you can access the music playlists used during workouts.

What devices do I need for Apple Fitness+?

Apple Fitness+ requires:

Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with an iPhone 6s or later, or an iPhone SE

If you want to use an iPad, you must have and iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad mini 4 or later, iPad Air 2, or iPad Air (3rd generation)

Apple Fitness+ can be used on the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

How much does Apple Fitness+ cost?

Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service that is free for the first month. After that, you pay $9.99 per month, or $79.99 a year. A subscription can be shared with up to five other people though Family Sharing. An Apple Music subscription is not required.

Apple Fitness+ is part of the new Apple One service bundle, where you can sign up for serveral Apple services, such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, and iCloud in addition to Apple Fitness+ for a special price.

Can I try Apple Fitness+ for free before I sign up?

You can. There are a few trials plans available, but they may expire so check for their availability.

Anyone who buys a new Apple Watch Series 3 or later after September 15, 2020, will get a free 3-month Apple Fitness+ trial.

Best Buy deal: If you buy an Apple Watch Series 3 or later from Best Buy, you get six months of Apple Fitness+ for free. If you are a My Best Buy member and already have an Apple Watch Series 3 or later, you get two months of Apple Fitness+ free.

CVS Health deal: Select Aetna commercial and Caremark members, CVS Pharmacy ExtraCare retail customers, and CVS Health employees can get “special access” to Apple Fitness+.

Where is Apple Fitness+ available?

It will be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the U.K., and the U.S.