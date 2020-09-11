This $30 USB-C hub will future-proof your Apple Silicon MacBook

If there’s one consistent issue we have with MacBooks, it’s that there aren’t enough ports. And if anything, that’s only going to get worse when thinner models arrive with Apple Silicon inside. But today’s deal can save you a lot of headaches: Amazon is sellingthe Aukey 8-in1- USB C Hub for $29.63Remove non-product link when you clip the on-site coupon and apply code ESDZE29P at checkout. That’s within pennies of an all-time low and right around the best price we’ve ever seen for this hub.

This hub basically turns a single USB-C port into a cavalcade of expansion options, including 3 USB-A ports, HDMI, SD and microSD card slots, gigabit ethernet, and USB-C 100W PD pass-through charging port. That’s basically over $100 in dongles for $30. And at just 4.61 x 2.24 x 0.63 inches and 4 ounces, it won’t add much weight to your bag either.

Basically, it’s a must-have accessory for your MacBook at its regular $38 price and an absolute steal at under $30. So go grab one. Your future MacBook will thank you.

[Today’s deal: Aukey 8-in1- USB C Hub for $29.63 at AmazonRemove non-product link]