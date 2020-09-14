Deal

Amazon is selling the AirPods Pro for the same price as the AirPods

Get ready for tomorrow’s Apple event with an all-time-low price on the AirPods Pro.

Any deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro buds is worthy of our attention, but when it’s an all-time-low price and arriving within 24 hours, that’s even sweeter. Ahead of Apple’s “Time Flies” event, Amazon has slashed the price of the AirPods Pro to $200, the same price you'd pay for a pair of regular AirPods with the wireless charging case. Suffice to say, that's the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

If you’re planning on buying a new Apple Watch after the expected announcement during Tuesday’s event, a new pair of AirPods Pro will be a perfect companion. And of course, they’ll work perfectly with the new iPhones that are coming out soon as well as pretty much any other Bluetooth device you have.

We’ve espoused the greatness of the AirPods Pro, but all you really need to know is this line from our 4.5-star review: “AirPods Pro are a perfect example of what Apple does best. They take cutting-edge technology and make something that may not quite outperform its rivals, but still performs quite well, while being much easier and more delightful to use.” Enough said. And at this price, they’re a great value too.

