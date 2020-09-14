You can get up to $440 off the price of a new iPhone XR today

Attention iPhone bargain hunters: Amazon is selling the 64GB iPhone XR for $399Remove non-product link, $200 off Apple's price with an extra $240 in savings if you subscribe to a wireless plan for two years. There's just one caveat: This deal is only for iPhones locked to Cricket Wireless and you'll need to sign up for a plan $55 a month for unlimited talk, text, and data.

According to Apple's support page, Cricket does not offer iPhone unlocking so your new XR will be stuck with Cricket's network. However, Amazon offers a $10 monthly Amazon credit over two years if you stay subscribed through the site for an additional savings of $240. Plus, since Cricket is owned by AT&T, you're getting access to an excellent network.

We reviewed the iPhone XR way back in November 2018 giving it a stunning 5 out of 5 stars. At the time we said it "might be the best Apple has ever made," and it's still a solid phone with a great design, good speed, solid battery life, and excellent camera. Compared to the iPhone SE, the XR has a very similar camera and slightly slower processor, but way more screen (6.1 inches vs 4.8 inches) as well as Face ID for secure unlocking.

If you're looking for more space, Amazon is also selling the 128GB version for $449 and the 256GB version is $549, both $200 off their respective MSRPs.

[Today's deal: $200 off the iPhone XR on AmazonRemove non-product link]