Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event: Last-minute rumor teases new iPad

Today’s the day for Apple’s “California Streaming” event, where the company is expected to unveil a flurry of new products. Here’s everything you need to know.

Latest news and rumors

7:30 a.m.: The Apple Store has gone down ahead of the event.

7:00 a.m.: A new rumor suggests Apple might release a new ninth-gen iPad alongside the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7.

When and how to watch

The virtual event will take place at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) and can be watched on basically every device that can play video, including the Apple TV. You can watch the YouTube stream below.

What will be unveiled

It wouldn’t be a September Apple event without new products and there are likely several arriving today. Chief among them is almost certain to be the iPhone 13, which is expected to bring several enhancements, including a smaller notch, better camera features, and a faster processor. It’s also rumored to have a new always-on feature like the Apple Watch as well as a 120Hz ProMotion display for the Pro models.

Also likely arriving is a new Apple Watch Series 7, which could bring a new design with a bigger screen and flatter edges.

We’re also expecting third-gen AirPods, which could have a new design as well. Rumors say they will have shorter stems like the AirPods Pro but without noise-cancellation.

A rumor from Weibo on Tuesday morning suggested Apple might launch a new ninth-gen iPad at the event as well.

Along with the new devices will likely come the public release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. Apple has been testing its latest operating systems since their unveiling at WWDC in June.

Among the new features in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are FaceTime portrait mode and scheduling, Notification summaries, Focus modes, Live Text, and a redesigned Safari. There are also some features that won’t quite be available at launch but will arrive in a future update, including SharePlay, one of iOS 15’s marquee features.

A new version of watchOS will also arrive. watchOS 8 brings numerous new features, including smarter smart home integration, easier sharing, and a more powerful Wallet app, along with a new Mindfulness app.

Second event

Apple will reportedly hold a second fall event in the coming weeks to unveil another round of new products. Among the products expected to still be announced this fall are new MacBook Pros, a redesigned iPad mini. Also possibly coming before 2022 is a new Mac mini.