Apple releases iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7

Just as Apple has promised during its “Time Flies” event on Tuesday, Apple has released all but one of its big fall operating system updates. You can now update your devices to iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7. The company has not given any guidance about the exact release date for macOS Big Sur.

This big update add an App Library and home screen Widgets to your iPhone, as well as features like App Clips, privacy enhancements, and a host of other improvements.

With watchOS 7 you get new fitness routines like dance, sleep tracking, new watch faces, hearing protection, and an automatic hand-washing timer.

The tvOS 14 update isn’t as big as others, but still adds useful features like picture-in-picture throughout the OS and support for 4K YouTube.

We’ve compiled a list of all our tips, guides, and feature breakdowns for iOS 14.

It may take a little time for the update to propagate around the world, but you should see it available by the end of Wednesday, September 16.

How to get the update

To update your iPhone or iPad, follow these steps:

Open Settings. Tap General. Tap Software Update.

You will see a prompt to install iOS 14/iPadOS 14 if it is available. After the update downloads and your iPhone or iPad restarts, you’ll be running the new OS.

To update your Apple TV, follow these steps:

Open Settings. Select System. Select Software Updates. Select Update Software.

If tvOS 14 is available, you can choose Download and Install or Update Later. After the update downloads and your Apple TV restarts, you’ll be running tvOS 14.

To update your Apple Watch, you can use your iPhone or your Apple Watch itself:

On iPhone, open the Watch app. Tap General. Tap Software Update.

You’ll see the update there and can choose to install it.

On your Apple Watch itself, open the Settings app. Tap General. Tap Software Update.

You can download and install the update directly from your Watch.