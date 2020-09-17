Amazon is selling MFi-certified Lightning cables for way less than Apple

If you need Lightning cables for your iPad or iPhone, today is the day to stock up. Amazon currently has a sale on a whole range of AmazonBasics Lightning to standard USB cablesRemove non-product link for half the price or less than Apple's. On top of that they're all certified under Apple's MFi program meaning they're based on Apple's hardware specifications.

All of the cables on sale today are the same type, but there are variations based on length, whether you want braided cables, multi-pack cables, or more durable cables. Here are the choices that caught our eye.

First up is the two-pack of 6-foot cables for $17 instead of the usual $20 in white, black, gray, and midnight green. These cables are your generic type of cables with a smooth plastic coating.

Next up we have a double-braided three-foot cable for $11.04. These cables come in dark gray, red, rose gold, and silver. If you like double-braided but need something longer you can get a six-foot cable in the same colors for $12.74.

Then there are the "Advanced Collection" cables that are six feet in length and selling for just $9.34 each in gray, black, white, and midnight green. The advanced versions have an additional "layer of protection" to the Lightning and USB ends to reduce the chances of fraying. Amazon says the cables have also been tested to bend 10,000 times at a 90-degree angle.

[Today's deal: AmazonBasics Lightning-USB-A cables sale.Remove non-product link]