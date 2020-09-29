Apple Maps lists your location incorrectly? You can report it

No map is perfect; all are approximations. But it’s galling to business owners when a modern digital map lists the wrong address, has incorrect business hours, or even says the business is closed when it’s still open—a tremendous concern right now for struggling enterprises.

Many, many people email Mac 911 asking for help with this, as customers can’t find this, or, recently, an address listed offered a dangerous turnoff that wasn’t the main entrance.

Apple Maps offers a correction feature that’s changed and expanded slightly in recent releases for iOS/iPadOS and macOS. You don’t have to be a business owner to suggest changes or request a correction. Mistaken addresses and routes of course affects homeowners and renters, too, as well as non-profits, schools, and other organizations. (Google Maps years ago placed my house four miles west for about six months, which was a constant problem for deliveries, service people, and parents trying to bring their kids over for playdates and birthday parties.)

Here’s how to report errors or add places that aren’t listed. Note that human beings do review the additions and changes; they’re not made higgledy-piggledy.

Correct and add in iOS/iPadOS

IDG To correct errors in a listing, you can enter revisions, which Apple reviews.

Launch Maps. To correct a listing:

Tap a location. Swipe to find Report an Issue and tap it. Revise the details shown. Tap Submit.

To add a listing:

Hold down to create a Marked Location. Swipe to find Add a Missing Place and tap it. Choose the missing place type, like Business or Landmark. Fill in details and ensure the pin is over the correct location. Tap Submit.

You can also tap the info (i) icon on the map with nothing selected, tap Add a Missing Place or Report an Issue. Add a Missing Place starts you at step 3 in the steps to add a listing above. For Report an Issue, tap Map Labels, move the marker to the right location, and fill out the problem problem.

Correct and add in macOS Catalina and earlier

Launch Maps. To correct a listing:

Select a place’s icon. Click its info (i) icon and then click Report an Issue at the very bottom of its panel. Select the kind of issue. In Mojave, these options appear: Location on Map, Place Details, Place Closed, or Other Issue. In Catalina, only Edit Place Details appears. Click Continue. Perform the necessary action associated with that choice (see below). Click Send.

IDG Select an item to report an issue and then select Edit Place Details to provide updates.

Each of the for actions has a separate process:

Location on Map: Move the pin to the correct location.

Place Details or Edit Place Details: Revise information or add it.

Place Closed: Write a description providing documentation.

Other Issue: In freeform text, explain the problem.

To add a new item in Mojave and earlier:

Control-click and drop a pin and then select it. Click its info (i) icon and then click Report an Issue. Click Add a Place and click Continue. Move the pin to the correct place, and then click Continue. Choose the type of place, like Business or Landmark, fill in the details, and click Send.

The only way to add a listing in Catalina, which also works in Mojave and earlier:

Choose Maps > Report an Issue. Click Add a Missing Place (Catalina) or Add a Place (Mojave and earlier) and click Continue. Move the pin to the correct place, and then click Continue. Choose the type of place, like Business or Landmark, fill in the details, and click Send.

Correct and add in macOS Big Sur (public beta)

IDG Click a place, click the More … button, and you can report errors. (You can also scroll down to select Report an Issue.)

Launch Maps. To correct a listing:

Click a place’s icon. Scroll down to Report an Issue at the very bottom and click it. You can then modify and detail, including location, and click Submit.

It’s not at first obvious that there’s more to the dialog in some cases, as the map may appear to the only thing you can select. Jiggle your pointing device to display the scroll bar or use a trackpad or scroll control on a mouse to scroll down to uncover categories, hours, and other details.

To add a listing:

Control-click and drop a pin. Click the pin and select Add a Missing Place. Fill out details and click Submit.

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader Anne.

