Apple's brand-new iPad is already on sale for $30 off

The new iPad is only on shelves for about a week, but it’s already seeing its first significant discount. Amazon is selling Apple’s eigth-gen 10.2-inch iPad for $299Remove non-product link today, nearly 10 percent off its retail price.

It’s rare to see a sale on an Apple device so soon after shipping, the eighth-gen iPad isn’t all that new. It has the same design, display, storage, and battery life, with the only difference being the processor: this model has an A12 Bionic chip while the previous version had an A10 Fusion chip. That should be a noticeable boost in power and also guarantee a few more generations of iOS updates.

Otherwise, the 10.2-inch iPad is every inch as great as the seventh-gen was. As we wrote in our 4.5-star review, Apple’s cheapest tablet is “the best and most approachable entry-level Apple device.” It’s light and versatile and a perfect companion for work and play. So go grab one while it’s even more approachable.

[Today's deal: 10.2-inch eighth-gen iPad for $299 at AmazonRemove non-product link]