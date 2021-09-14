Apple event day deal: Get the M1 MacBook Air for $150 off

Apple is gearing up to launch a new iPhone and Apple Watch today, but if you’re in the market for a new MacBook, you don’t need to wait. Amazon is selling the MacBook Air with either 256 or 512GB of storage for $850 and $1,100, respectively, the lowest prices we’ve seen. (Editor’s note: You can order any model, but depending on the color and capacity you choose, shipping might be delayed by several weeks.)

The MacBook Air has a speedy M1 processor with an 8-core CPU and either a 7-core (256GB) or 8-core (512GB) GPU. You’re also getting a 13-inch retina display, Magic Keyboard, and tremendous battery life that will easily last a full work (or play) day. In our 4.5-star review, we called it “excellent” and “incredible” with “shocking performance,” and we’re sure you’ll feel the same way.

So go grab this deal so you can save a little money before the Apple event before you spend a lot after it.