Home / Mac
Deal

Apple event day deal: Get the M1 MacBook Air for $150 off

Amazon slashes prices in all colors and capacities.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor Macworld
Jason Cross/IDG

Apple is gearing up to launch a new iPhone and Apple Watch today, but if you’re in the market for a new MacBook, you don’t need to wait. Amazon is selling the MacBook Air with either 256 or 512GB of storage for $850 and $1,100, respectively, the lowest prices we’ve seen. (Editor’s note: You can order any model, but depending on the color and capacity you choose, shipping might be delayed by several weeks.)

The MacBook Air has a speedy M1 processor with an 8-core CPU and either a 7-core (256GB) or 8-core (512GB) GPU. You’re also getting a 13-inch retina display, Magic Keyboard, and tremendous battery life that will easily last a full work (or play) day. In our 4.5-star review, we called it “excellent” and “incredible” with “shocking performance,” and we’re sure you’ll feel the same way.

So go grab this deal so you can save a little money before the Apple event before you spend a lot after it.

MacBook Air (M1, 8‑core CPU, 7‑Core GPU, 256GB storage)

MacBook Air (M1, 8‑core CPU, 7‑Core GPU, 256GB storage)
Read our review
MSRP: 256GB $999 | 512GB $1,249
Best Prices Today: $999 at Apple | Not Available at Amazon

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.