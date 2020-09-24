iOS 14: A look at 5 major features of the new iPhone operating system

iOS 14 became available last week. We talk about our experiences with five of the major features of the new iPhone operating system. That’s in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 714 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 714
For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.
iOS 14: Guides, tips, tricks, and everything you need to know about Apple's new iPhone OS
