iOS 14: A look at 5 major features of the new iPhone operating system

iOS 14 became available last week. We talk about our experiences with five of the major features of the new iPhone operating system. That’s in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 714 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 714

Get info

For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.