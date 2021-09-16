Macworld Podcast: Reaction to the iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, new iPads

“California streaming” streamed its way on to our screens on Tuesday, bringing us a slew of new products. We’re talking about the new iPads, iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and a lot more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 760 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Get info
Click on the articles below to learn more about Apple’s new products.
- Everything Apple announced at its ‘California Streaming’ event
- iPhone 13 and 13 Pro: The five most important things you need to know
- All the little iPhone 13 details you may have missed
- Here’s exactly how much smaller the iPhone 13’s notch is
- iPhone 13 upgrade PSA: You owe at least one extra payment
- Has Apple hit a wall with the A15 processor?
- Apple Watch Series 7 sports a larger screen, faster charging
- Apple Fitness+: New Mediation and Pilates workouts, Group Workouts with SharePlay
- The all-new iPad mini gets a bigger screen, faster A15 chip for $499
- Apple unveils ninth-gen iPad with a better screen, slimmer design, same price
- The rumor mill got a lot wrong about Apple’s iPhone 13 event
Listen to episode 760
