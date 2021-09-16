Save $30 on the new ninth-gen iPad before it even hits shelves

Apple’s new ninth-gen iPad is a great value with an upgraded design, processor, and front camera for the same $329 price tag, but somehow this deal already makes it even better: Walmart is selling the new ninth-gen iPad in silver or space gray for $299, chopping $30 off the MSRP before it even hits shelves.

The ninth-gen iPad has the same 10.2-inch display as the previous version but brings a fully laminated design and True Tone support. It has an upgraded A13 Bionic processor and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera that supports the new Center Stage feature that keeps subjects centered in the frame. It comes with iOS 15 and supports the first-gen Apple Pencil.

It’s extremely rare for a new Apple product to go on sale and even rarer for price discounts on preorders. The ninth-gen iPad will begin shipping next Friday, September 24.