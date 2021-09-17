iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro: How to get the best preorder deal

It’s been a long time since you could only get an iPhone directly from Apple or from AT&T. Today, it’s offered by all major carriers and big retailers, and many of them want to entice you to buy with them by offering special deals. Of course, you can still buy from Apple directly, either in-store or online.

Update 9:45am ET: Many of the capacity and color options for the iPhone 13 Pro models have slipped to Oct 4-7 delivery through Apple.com.

If you haven’t yet put in your order for an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, here’s a summary of some of the best deals and promotions offered by popular retailers to help you get the best deal on your new iPhone. For each, we’ll tell you about any current promotions and offers, when you should consider buying there, and most importantly when you shouldn’t.

Apple Store

Online and in-store

Best deals

Buying direct from Apple is one of the few ways to buy an unlocked, SIM-free iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, and it’s the go-to place to join the iPhone Upgrade Program. Apple will let you trade in your old iPhone (in good condition) as credit toward a new purchase, too.

Apple is once again partnering with carriers to offer discounts on the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13. You get a $30 discount if you buy a phone activated on AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile/Sprint.

One other way to look at it: Apple’s heavily-advertised $699/799 prices for the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 are only applicable to phones activated on a carrier network, and the true starting price of those phones is $729/829. As was the case last year, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max do not have such a deal and start at $999 and $1,099.

Apple is also partnering with carriers on trade-in deals. So much so that it set up a whole page to break them down for you.

For AT&T, you can get practically any iPhone 13 model for $0 a month (the iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost you $2.75 per month), which comes out to an “up to $1,000” discount. But you have to trade in an iPhone XS Max or newer, you have to upgrade an existing line or activate a new one, there’s a $30 upgrade/activation fee, and the money comes in the form of bill credits that must be applied over a 36-month installment plan. Still, if you meet all those conditions, it’s a pretty great deal.

On T-Mobile, you get both a trade-in credit from Apple (from $200 for an iPhone X up to $790 for an iPhone 12 Pro Max) plus $500 in T-Mobile bill credits if you have the Magenta Max plan or upgrade to it. If you have a lesser plan, you get $200 in bill credits. The bill credits are applied over 24 months.

Verizon offers up to $800 in trade-in credit for any iPhone X or newer, which means you can get an iPhone 13 Pro for $6.63 per month over 30 months. If you buy an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini, the bill credit is applied over 24 months. However, the offer is only good for unlimited plans.

In every case, you can expect to pay tax on the full value of the phone at the time of purchase, and you should expect it to take a couple of billing cycles before the bill credits kick in.

Why you should buy here

It’s nice to be able to buy directly from Apple and still get carrier trade-in deals, though the actual specifics of those deals are still as byzantine and restrictive as ever. Apple did this for the first time with the iPhone 12 last year, and it apparently proved popular enough to do it again.

As usual, Apple is probably the best and easiest way to buy a new iPhone that is carrier unlocked and activation-free, so you’re not locked into several-year payment plans or specific service requirements (or if you use a carrier that isn’t one of the big three).

If you want to buy your phone with the iPhone Upgrade Program, you’ll have to do it at the Apple Store or in the Apple Store iOS app. If you always want the latest iPhone every year, the iPhone Upgrade Program is a pretty good option. You pay off your iPhone in 24 monthly installments but can swap it in for a new iPhone after 12 months (thus renewing the 24-month contract). You have to buy AppleCare+ as part of the program, however, which starts at $199.

When buying directly from Apple with an Apple Card, you get 3 percent cash back. What’s more, Apple will now let you pay for a new iPhone with your Apple Card in 24 monthly installments, interest-free.

Why you shouldn’t buy here

If you plan to switch to a different carrier or open a new line, buying directly from the carrier can be a better bargain—many carriers offer nice incentives to switch over or activate new lines. From time to time, carriers may offer deals (“buy one get one free” or other rebates), though those usually require some sort of long-term commitment. The best carrier deals tend to be for new line activations and transfers, though.

Apple offers trade-in value for your old iPhone, but it’s often less than what you’ll get through a carrier (with the caveat that carriers want to lock you into a long-term payment plan).

Carrier stores

AT&T

Best deals

AT&T’s deal gives you “up to” $1,000 off, but what that really means is a big monthly bill credit on a 36-month installment plan.

You’ll need to buy your iPhone 13 on an installment plan, paying taxes on full retail price (upfront) and a $30 activation/upgrade fee. You also have to activate/keep postpaid unlimited voice & data wireless service (min. $75/mo. for new unlimited customers before discounts), and trade in an eligible smartphone in good working condition within 30 days of activation.

With all that, you’ll get up to $1,000 in bill credits with a smartphone trade-in value of $180 or higher.

Why you should buy here

If you’re already a happy AT&T customer, or if you don’t mind being saddled to the company for three years, your new phone will be “free” assuming you meet all of the conditions. Just know that the deals are typically designed to get you really attached to the carrier.

Why you shouldn’t buy here

If you want the freedom to hop to different carriers at a whim, or would rather not pay with a three-year installment plan, buying your iPhone 13 or 13 Pro directly from AT&T is not your best option. Plus there’s a bunch of fine print to consider on the current deal.

Sprint

Sprint is now T-Mobile

Sprint doesn’t really have any iPhone 13 deals for regular consumers, because Sprint all but doesn’t exist for regular consumers anymore. Sprint has been bought by T-Mobile, and all Sprint deals are redirected through them.

If you have Sprint, your new phone purchase deals are delivered through T-Mobile. If you don’t, you can’t even really sign up for Sprint service anymore. Existing customers are grandfathered into their plans, but service is through the “new T-Mobile.”

Best deals

T-Mobile will let you buy an iPhone 13 for up to $1,000 off, applied as monthly bill credits on a 30-month payment plan. That essentially makes the phone “free”, except for the tax you have to pay on the full value of the phone. You get $1000 off if you trade in an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max, and up to $800 off if you trade in an iPhone 12/12 mini, iPhone 11, iPhone X/XR/XS/XS Max. The deals continue all the way down to $200 for some older phones, and you get trade-in credits for comparable Android phones, too. You have to have a Magenta MAX, Magenta Plus, One Plus, Sprint MAX, Plus or Premium UNL service to qualify for the iPhone 13 Pro deal.

T-Mobile

Best deals

If you want the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini, T-Mobile has what it calls a “Forever Upgrade” plan. You get up to $800 off depending on what phone you trade in, again issued as monthly bill credits on a 24-month payment plan. And you have to pay the tax upfront on the full phone price. But in two years when your payment plan is over, you’re guaranteed an $800 trade-in value for your iPhone 13, and so on…forever.

Basically, T-Mobile’s ensuring a good trade-in price on your iPhone every two years if you want to stay a T-Mobile customer forever, with at least a Magenta MAX plan.

Why you shouldn’t buy here

Everybody’s playing the same game: monthly bill credits over years to keep you a customer and ensure you don’t jump ship without losing out on hundreds of dollars in value. T-Mobile’s no different, but its trade-in values are respectable.

Why you should buy here

If you love T-Mobile and want to stay a customer forever, you can ensure that every two years you get at least $800 in upgrade credit. The trade-in value on Android phones for the iPhone 13 Pro deal is pretty good if you’re thinking of switching.

You still have to activate the phone with a carrier, but you can at least pay the full price upfront if you don’t want to do the whole “trade in and do several years of monthly bill credits” dance. And six months of Apple Music and Apple News+ is a nice perk, too.

Verizon

Best deals

Verizon’s deal is aimed at the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro. You can get a “free” 128GB iPhone 13 Pro with select trade-ins on with select Unlimited data plans. If you bring a number from another carrier, Verizon will also give you a $500 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard.

Verizon gives six months of Apple Arcade free with “Start” and “Do More” Unlimited plans, or 12 months on us with “Play More” or “Get More” Unlimited plans. You also get six months of Apple Music free (the Get More Unlimited plan includes Apple Music every month with no limit).

Why you should buy here

Verizon’s plan is a good deal for those looking to trade in and specifically want the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro—it’s not good for any other models.

Why you shouldn’t buy here

The deal is really aimed at the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro. If you want any other model, you’re better off buying through Apple, even if you have Verizon.

Online retailers

Amazon

Best deals

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are currently only available locked to Cricket Wireless through Amazon, which offers unlimited data for $55/month. Like the other stores, Amazon is offering trade-in deals on the iPhone 13, with savings of up to $671, depending on the model you have.

Why you should buy here

Amazon rarely has deals on the latest iPhone models, but it can be a good place to score a good price on an older certified refurbished model. Plus you’ll get 5 percent back on your purchase if you have an Amazon credit card.

Why you shouldn’t buy here

With the exception of the Cricket locks phones, you’re almost never buying directly from Amazon, but rather through a reseller. And most of the iPhones you’ll find on Amazon are certified refurbished, which isn’t a bad thing, but it’s not the place to go if you’re looking for a brand new model.

Best Buy

Best deals

If you buy an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro from Best Buy, you’ll have to activate it on one of the carriers. You can get most of the same carrier trade-in deals you get from the carriers themselves, earning a big trade-in value that comes in the form of monthly bill credits when you purchase on an installment plan.

Best Buy will also let you just purchase the phone for the full price (with activation), and give you $100 off in the form of a Best Buy gift card (which you cannot apply to the phone purchase). Best Buy also gives you six months of Apple Music and Apple News+ free with your purchase.

Why you should buy here

Why you shouldn’t buy here

If you want to trade in a phone for big money, you’re basically stuck with the same crummy deals you get from the carriers. And if you want to pay full price, you still have to activate with a carrier.

eBay/Craigslist

Best deals

Buying a phone directly from a fellow consumer (be it a used or new-in-box option) can always be a bit of a risk. But you can also save plenty of money if you’re willing to be patient and negotiate on price.

Just be careful. Only buy from qualified sellers with lots of positive feedback, or from someone local so you can go inspect the phone and make sure it works properly and is in the promised condition before handing over a single penny.

On a just-released phone like the iPhone 13 or 13 Pro, you’re not likely to find a good deal when buying directly from another consumer. In fact, you’ll probably pay more, especially if the model you want is in short supply. But if every store is out of stock and you can’t get one for another three weeks, and you just have to have that particular model right now, this may be your only option.

Why you should buy here

There are two good reasons to buy an iPhone from eBay or Craigslist (or other similar person-to-person markets):

1. You don’t want the newest hottest model and aren’t in a rush to buy, so you can take your time finding a good deal on the phone you want in great condition.

2. You do want the newest hottest model, the one that’s totally out of stock everywhere, and you just have to have it now even if it means paying an inflated price.

Why you shouldn’t buy here

If you want the latest iPhone and it hasn’t been on the market for six months, you’re not likely to find a good deal. You’ll spend a lot of time trying to find one that isn’t scratched, chipped, or cracked. And then, on top of all that, you have to worry about getting ripped off.

Sam’s Club

Best deals

The deals at Sam’s Club are really only for customers who want to switch to AT&T from another carrier. At the time of this writing, Sam’s Club doesn’t offer the iPhone 13. In the past, it offered deals to give several hundred dollars in bill credits to those who are willing to activate a new line on AT&T and purchase through an installment plan.

Why you should buy here

If you’ve already determined you want to switch from your current carrier to AT&T, you can save a decent amount. Honestly, even if you do, the deal directly from AT&T is much better.

Why you shouldn’t buy here

This is only useful for those switching to AT&T. Past iPhone deals here were a lot worse than AT&T’s own deals.

Swappa

Best deals

As a person-to-person sales market, deals on Swappa vary widely. Depending on the age and condition of a device, you can pay anything from above retail (on very hard-to-get iPhone models) to hundreds of dollars less. If you missed the early-preorder window and you want a hot new iPhone right away, you can probably buy a new-in-box model direct from another consumer…at a considerable markup.

Don’t expect to find any good deals on the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro in any person-to-person marketplace until the phone has been available for at least a few months.

Why you should buy here

There are lots of person-to-person sales services out there, from eBay to OfferUp to Letgo to Facebook Marketplace, and they all carry their share of risk of the seller trying to rip you off.

We like Swappa because it does more to protect buyers: The company reviews every listing to help ensure that the seller isn’t a scammer. It verifies ESN numbers to weed out any that are not fully paid for, listed as stolen, or unavailable for activation. It makes sure that sellers have reset the device and disabled iCloud so it can be set up as a new user. And it requires verification photos to prove ownership and verify condition.

Is it fool-proof? No, but sellers on Swappa have to jump through just enough hoops to keep most of the scammers at bay. If you’re buying a phone from a random person on the internet, that’s a big deal.

Why you shouldn’t buy here

No matter how diligent Swappa is about eliminating scammers and fraud, you’re still buying a phone directly from another human over the internet using a PayPal account. You can save a lot of money, but there are always things that can go wrong—and you don’t have the same recourse as if you bought from a major retailer or carrier.

Walmart

Best deals

Walmart will give you up to $100 off the full retail price of the iPhone 13 or $100 off the iPhone 13 Pro. The site says that Limitations apply, though we can’t seem to find the fine print that describes what they are, yet.

Why you should buy here

You might be able to save a bit of money on a new iPhone without having to trade in an existing model.

Why you shouldn’t buy here

Until we see the fine print on the terms and conditions, it’s hard to recommend this deal. We’ll keep an eye out and update when we learn more.