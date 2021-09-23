Mactracker review: One stop for all your Apple tech spec needs

At a glance Expert’s Rating

Price When Reviewed

Free

Best Prices Today

Retailer Price Delivery Ian Page – View Mac App Store $0 View

Figuring out what model of Apple device you have can be baffling. Apple has spent most of the last two decades resisting sticking model numbers on its Macs and only differentiating iPhones and some iPads. Try to figure out the Apple TV you own, and it’s a “3rd generation.” Want to know if you can upgrade a 2015 iMac? Well, is that a regular display, Retina 4K (21.5-inch) or 5K (27-inch) you bought in 2015 released in 2014, or the “Mid 2015,” or “Late 2015” version?

A list of current models can help you figure out whether to wait for a new Mac (or other Apple hardware) or buy now.

Mactracker provides all the details you need on every Mac, iPhone, and iPad model Apple has ever released. But it also runs down nearly everything else currently and recently sold, including the HomePod and HomePod mini, Watch, AirPods (various), Magic Keyboards, and quite a bit more. (No Beats, however!)

Its developer, Ian Page, has also collected quite a bit of historical data. If you’d like to remember the camera resolution of the QuickTake 150 (640×480 pixels) and that it was introduced in May 1995, there you go.

Refresh your memory of Apple’s earliest camera or latest iMac.

I consult Mactracker to find details such as the number of free memory slots and the specific kind of memory required for Macs models that had the ability to upgrade memory, sometimes with a bit of effort. And if you can’t recall which equipment Apple currently sells and in which versions, the Current Models link in the sidebar can help.

After losing track of warranty expirations, I used Mactracker’s My Models tab to add entries for all the equipment we have among the four of us in my household, including serial numbers and warranty expirations. You can click options for In Warranty, Leaving Warranty, and Out of Warranty as a quick check.

Assemble a list of your—or your family’s—hardware with serial numbers and warranty expiration dates. (Some information blurred for privacy.)

The only missing feature I want? A way to display the warranty end date and to manage the new AppleCare option of eternal monthly and yearly extensions.

Mactracker also comes in an iOS version. Both macOS and iOS versions are free. You can download the app directly or through the Mac App Store.

Last written up in Macworld in 2009 with the release of the iOS version, at which point our writer noted of Mactracker, “I’m hoping the developer adds the ability to flag models so users can quickly build their own inventory.” That happened!

Welcome to the return of Mac Gems, a column that ran for many years and highlighted great nuggets of Mac software—apps that have a high utility, have a sharp focus on a limited set of problems to solve, and are generally developed by an individual or small company. With the strong resurgence of the Mac in recent years, we want to celebrate tools we use and that readers recommend to make the most of your macOS experience. Stay tuned for weekly updates, and send your suggestions to the Mac Gems Twitter feed (@macgems).