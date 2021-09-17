Take $40 off the new iPad mini in rare preorder sale

If you’re staring longingly at the new iPad mini but can’t bring yourself to hand over $499 to get one, this deal might help: Walmart is already selling the new iPad mini for $459, knocking $40 off the price and marking another rare preorder sale.

The sixth-generation iPad mini was unveiled at Apple’s “California Streaming” event with a complete overhaul of Apple’s tiniest tablet. It ditches the home button for an “all-screen design” that ups the display to 8.3 inches and adds Apple Pencil 2 support, USB-C, and 5G connectivity as well as an A15 processor.

Apple upped the price of the iPad mini by $100 with the latest model, so this deal essentially takes 40 percent off the higher cost and is a fantastic deal for an Apple product that hasn’t been released yet.