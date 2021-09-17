Home / iPad
Deal

Take $40 off the new iPad mini in rare preorder sale

Walmart is already discounting Apple's newest tablet.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor Macworld
iPad mini balancing
Apple

If you’re staring longingly at the new iPad mini but can’t bring yourself to hand over $499 to get one, this deal might help: Walmart is already selling the new iPad mini for $459, knocking $40 off the price and marking another rare preorder sale.

The sixth-generation iPad mini was unveiled at Apple’s “California Streaming” event with a complete overhaul of Apple’s tiniest tablet. It ditches the home button for an “all-screen design” that ups the display to 8.3 inches and adds Apple Pencil 2 support, USB-C, and 5G connectivity as well as an A15 processor.

Apple upped the price of the iPad mini by $100 with the latest model, so this deal essentially takes 40 percent off the higher cost and is a fantastic deal for an Apple product that hasn’t been released yet.

iPad mini (2021, 6th generation)

iPad mini (2021, 6th generation)
MSRP: $499
Best Prices Today: $499 at Apple

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.