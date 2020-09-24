macOS Catalina 10.15.7 update is now available

While we’re waiting for the release of macOS Big Sur 11, we still have Macs on macOS Catalina to take care of. And Apple today released an OS update for those computers.

macOS Catalina 10.15.7 is now available. Here are the release notes:

Resolves an issue where macOS would not automatically connect to Wi-Fi networks

Fixes an issue that could prevent files syncing through iCloud Drive

Addresses a graphic issue that may occur on iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) with Radeon Pro 5700 XT

Apple also has a support document that details the security updates. The security updates also applies to Macs running macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 and macOS Mojave 10.14.6

Before installing the update, back up your Mac. To install the update, click on the Apple menu and select About This Mac. Then click on the Software Update button that appears in the Overview tab. The update is 2.84GB and requires your Mac to restart.