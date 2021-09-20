Rumor points to notchless iPhone 14 Pro, ‘affordable’ iPhone 14 Max

The iPhone 13 hasn’t even hit shelves yet, but rumors are rolling in for the iPhone 14. And after a somewhat lackluster upgrade over the iPhone 12, Ming-Chi Kuo says the 2022 iPhone could bring big changes to the lineup.

Starting with the iPhone 13, Kuo expects “a new and more affordable 6.7-inch iPhone” that will presumably replace the iPhone 13 mini. Previous rumors have suggested that the new Max model will cost less than $900, which would put it right in the middle of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. It’s not clear if Apple would still offer a $699 model as it has since the iPhone 11.

Also rumored for the iPhone 14 is a new look for the Pro models that does away with the notch in favor of a “hole-punch display” like the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Pixel 6. The isn’t the first time we’ve heard this rumor, but we still don’t know what that means for Face ID. There doesn’t seem to be room in the current bezels for the True Depth hardware, and we haven’t seen any evidence to suggest that Apple has been able to incorporate its 3D scanners under the display. But since the iPhone 14 is a year away, much could change before it arrives

Since it’s rumored to be a Pro feature, it would be strange for Apple to dump Face ID, though there have been persistent rumors that Apple is working on an in-display Touch ID sensor for iPhones. However, Face ID is more secure, so that would be something of a step backward.

What wouldn’t be a step backward is the camera. Apple is reportedly looking to bring a 48MP wide camera to the iPhone 14 Pro, which would be a significant improvement over the 12MP wide lens in the iPhone 13. Apple is also rumored to be exploring a periscope telephoto camera for the iPhone 14, which would bring a dramatic improvement over the 3X optical zoom in the iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple’s iPhone 13 hits shelves on Friday, September 24, so there’s a long way to go until we get a look at the iPhone 14. But clearly, that’s not going to stop the rumors.