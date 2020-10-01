Apple Watch SE up close and the state of wearables

The new Apple Watch SE is here. Let’s talk about the new wearable and what it means for Apple’s watch lineup, Fitbit, and more. That’s in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 715 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
- Apple Watch SE review: Back to basics with a blank screen
- Apple Watch Series 3 vs SE vs Series 6: Which model is right for your wrist?
- Fitbit Sense review: Ambitious to a fault
Always-on is no big deal: Tarik Bhatti
Keep on keepin’ on: @RyanocerosMan
It’s a watch: @YorgosHelios
