Apple Watch SE up close and the state of wearables

Macworld Podcast episode 715

The new Apple Watch SE is here. Let’s talk about the new wearable and what it means for Apple’s watch lineup, Fitbit, and more. That’s in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 715 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Your hot takes

Here are a few Facebook and Twitter comments from Macworld readers.

Always-on is no big deal: Tarik Bhatti

macworkd podcast 715 tarikbhatti Facebook

Keep on keepin’ on: @RyanocerosMan

macworld podacst 715 ryannewell Twitter

It’s a watch: @YorgosHelios

macworkd podcast 715 yorgoshelios Twitter

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

