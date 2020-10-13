Best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and more

Deal

ipad 8th generation
It’s a big week for Apple fans. But even if you aren’t snatching up a new iPhone 12 as soon as they go up for preorder, you can still take part in the celebration thanks to some truly awesome Prime Day deals. We'll be sure to update this post as new deals arrive, so keep coming back. But for now, here are the best we could find:

Best AirPods deals

$115: AirPods with Wired Charging Case ($44 off)

$150: AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($49 off)

$199: AirPods Pro

Best iPad deals

$299: 10.2-inch 8th-gen iPad ($30 off)

$336: iPad mini ($63 off)

$750: 11-inch iPad Pro ($49 off)

$950: 12.9-inch iPad Pro ($49 off)

Best Apple Watch deals

$169: Apple Watch Series 3 ($30 off)

Best Beats headphones deals

$180: Beats Solo Pro On-Ear Headphones ($120 off)

$175: Beats Powerbeats Pro ($75 off)

