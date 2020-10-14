Best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and chargers

It’s a big week for Apple fans. But even if you aren’t snatching up a new iPhone 12 as soon as they go up for preorder, you can still take part in the celebration thanks to some truly awesome Prime Day deals. We'll be sure to update this post as new deals arrive, so keep coming back. But for now, here are the best we could find:

Best AirPods deals

If you've been holding out on a new set of AirPods, this is a great time to snatch em up. They're unlikely to get an update until next year and these sales are at or very close to all-time-low prices

$115: AirPods with Wired Charging Case ($44 off)Remove non-product link

$150: AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($49 off)Remove non-product link

$199: AirPods ProRemove non-product link

Best iPad deals

Apple's eighth-gen only just came out last month and it's already on sale. Plus this is the lowest price we've seen for the iPad mini 5.

$299: 10.2-inch 8th-gen iPad ($30 off)Remove non-product link

$336: iPad mini 5 ($63 off)Remove non-product link

$750: 11-inch iPad Pro ($49 off)Remove non-product link

$950: 12.9-inch iPad Pro ($49 off)Remove non-product link

Best Apple Watch deals

The Series 6 is too new to get a meaningful discount, but you can snag a Series 3 for very cheap:

$169: Apple Watch Series 3 ($30 off)Remove non-product link

Best Beats headphones deals

We still love Beats headphones and today's deals push them to fantastic prices.

$180: Beats Solo Pro On-Ear Headphones ($120 off)Remove non-product link

$175: Beats Powerbeats Pro ($75 off)Remove non-product link

Best cable and charger deals

If you're buying a new iPhone 12, you're going to need a good USB-C charger. This one is powerful enough to charge your MacBook and iPhone at the same time.

$36: AUKEY Omnia 100W 2-port PD Wall Charger ($14 off)Remove non-product link

Top tech sales during Prime Day

