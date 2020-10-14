Deal

Best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and chargers

Get ready for your new iPhone with these savings

Staff Writer, Macworld

ipad 8th generation
Jason Cross/IDG

It’s a big week for Apple fans. But even if you aren’t snatching up a new iPhone 12 as soon as they go up for preorder, you can still take part in the celebration thanks to some truly awesome Prime Day deals. We'll be sure to update this post as new deals arrive, so keep coming back. But for now, here are the best we could find:

To see everything else on sale right now, check out our round-up of the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals.

Best AirPods deals

If you've been holding out on a new set of AirPods, this is a great time to snatch em up. They're unlikely to get an update until next year and these sales are at or very close to all-time-low prices

$115: AirPods with Wired Charging Case ($44 off)

$150: AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($49 off)

$199: AirPods Pro

Best iPad deals

Apple's eighth-gen only just came out last month and it's already on sale. Plus this is the lowest price we've seen for the iPad mini 5.

$299: 10.2-inch 8th-gen iPad ($30 off)

$336: iPad mini 5 ($63 off)

$750: 11-inch iPad Pro ($49 off)

$950: 12.9-inch iPad Pro ($49 off)

Best Apple Watch deals

The Series 6 is too new to get a meaningful discount, but you can snag a Series 3 for very cheap:

$169: Apple Watch Series 3 ($30 off)

Best Beats headphones deals

We still love Beats headphones and today's deals push them to fantastic prices.

$180: Beats Solo Pro On-Ear Headphones ($120 off)

$175: Beats Powerbeats Pro ($75 off)

Best cable and charger deals

If you're buying a new iPhone 12, you're going to need a good USB-C charger. This one is powerful enough to charge your MacBook and iPhone at the same time. 

$36: AUKEY Omnia 100W 2-port PD Wall Charger ($14 off)

Top tech sales during Prime Day

Want to do your own digging around to see what’s available? All of these stores have sales on Apple stuff right now as well:

