Best Apple deals: early Black Friday deals on iPads, AirPods, Watches, MacBooks, and more

It’s that time of year again—but Black Friday in 2020 is going to look a lot different than it has in the past. Instead of one day of deals, retailers are spreading them out over the course of the entire holiday shopping season. Since Black Friday is actually many Fridays this year, we’ve already begun collecting deals. Right now, only Amazon has good Apple hardware deals, but we’ll be sure to update this post as new deals arrive from other retailers, so keep coming back.

Best Amazon AirPods deals

If you’ve been holding out on a new set of AirPods, this is a great time to snatch them up. These prices have been fluctuating daily, so be sure to check back often:

Best deal: $194: AirPods Pro ($55 off)

$129: AirPods with Wired Charging Case ($30 off)

$160: AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($39 off)

Best Amazon iPad deals

Apple’s eighth-gen only just came out last month and it’s already on sale, and we’ve got an eye out for a price drop on the entry-level iPad Air, which was $40 off recently. However, you can save $50 on the 256GB model.

$299: 10.2-inch 8th-gen iPad ($30 off)

$384: iPad mini 5 ($63 off)

$512: iPad mini 5 w/256GB and LTE ($167 off)

$699: iPad Air 2020 w/256GB ($50 off)

$750: 11-inch iPad Pro ($49 off)

$950: 12.9-inch iPad Pro ($49 off)

Best Amazon Apple Watch deals

Apple is already discounting the Series 6 and SE watches, so keep checking for the latest discount. And if you want a Series 3, it’s pretty much always on sale:

$379: Apple Watch Series 6 ($20 off)

$179: Apple Watch Series 3 ($30 off)

Best Amazon Beats headphones deals

We still love Beats headphones and you can find great deals on some of our favorite models this year. Keep your eyes glued to this page as Beats deals tend to fluctuate, even with the same product line, as you can see with the Powerbeats Pro pricing below:

$230: Beats Solo Pro On-Ear Headphones ($70 off)

$200: Beats Powerbeats Pro ($50 off)

$160: Beats Powerbeats Pro in Moss or Red ($90 off)

Best Amazon MacBook deals

Apple is launching new Macs with Apple Silicon processors this week so older models are starting to see serious discounts:

$929: 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB ($70 off)

$2,199: 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB ($200 off)

