Updated

Best Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods, Apple Watch Series 6, M1 MacBooks

Get ready for your new iPhone with these savings

Staff Writer, Macworld |

apple airpods
IDG/Adam Patrick Murray

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals
Table of Contents
Show More

It’s that time of year again—but Black Friday in 2020 is going to look a lot different than it has in the past. Instead of one day of deals, retailers are spreading them out over the course of the entire holiday shopping season. Since Black Friday is actually many Fridays this year, we’ve already begun collecting deals. Right now, only Amazon has good Apple hardware deals, but we’ll be sure to update this post as new deals arrive from other retailers, so keep coming back.

Update 11/19: The new iPad Air is $40 off. This deal is expired.

Best Amazon AirPods deals

If you’ve been holding out on a new set of AirPods, this is a great time to snatch them up. These prices have been fluctuating daily, so be sure to check back often:

$199: AirPods Pro ($56 off)

$119: AirPods with Wired Charging Case ($40 off)

$150: AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($49 off)

Best Amazon iPad deals

Apple’s eighth-gen only just came out last month and it’s already on sale, and we’ve got an eye out for a price drop on the entry-level iPad Air, which was $40 off recently. However, you can save $50 on the 256GB model. 

$299: 10.2-inch 8th-gen iPad ($30 off)

$379: iPad mini 5 ($63 off)

$750: 11-inch iPad Pro ($49 off)

$899: 12.9-inch iPad Pro ($100 off)

Best Amazon Apple Watch deals

Apple is already discounting the Series 6 and SE watches, so keep checking for the latest discount. And if you want a Series 3, it’s pretty much always on sale:

$179: Apple Watch Series 3 ($20 off)

$230: Apple Watch SE ($49 off)

$309: Apple Watch SE w/Cellular ($20 off)

$579: Apple Watch Series 6 w/Cellular ($120 off)

$379: Apple Watch Series 6 44mm ($49 off)

Best Amazon Beats headphones deals

We still love Beats headphones and you can find great deals on some of our favorite models this year. Keep your eyes glued to this page as Beats deals tend to fluctuate, even with the same product line, as you can see with the Powerbeats Pro pricing below:

$230: Beats Solo Pro On-Ear Headphones ($70 off)

$200: Beats Powerbeats Pro in Red or Navy ($50 off)

$160: Beats Powerbeats Pro in Moss or Yellow ($90 off)

Best Amazon MacBook deals

Apple is launching new Macs with Apple Silicon processors this week so older models are starting to see serious discounts:

Best deal: $850: 13-inch MacBook Air, 256GB ($150 off)

$1,249: 13-Inch M1 MacBook Pro with 256GB of storage ($50 off)

$1,449: 13-Inch M1 MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage ($50 off) 

$1,349: 13-inch MacBook Pro, 1.4GHz Core i5, 512GB ($150 off)

$2,149: 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB ($250 off)

Top tech sales during Black Friday

Check out the rest of our curated selection of Black Friday tech deals in our ongoing roundup.

Want to do your own digging around to see what’s available? All of these stores have sales right now:

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for PCWorld and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen. The best way to yell at him is on Twitter.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon