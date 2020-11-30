Best Cyber Monday Apple deals: Time and stock is running out on this year's sales

As Black Friday morphs into Cyber Monday, the deals keep on coming, and we’re doing our best to highlight the best deals you can get right not on Apple gear. We’ll be sure to update this post as new deals arrive from other retailers, so keep coming back.

Update 11/30: AirPods with the wireless charging case are down to $140 and the Apple Watch Series 6 is $50 off.

Best Amazon AirPods deals

If you’ve been holding out on a new set of AirPods, this is a great time to snatch them up. These prices have been fluctuating daily, so be sure to check back often:

Best deal: $140: AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($49 off)

$110: AirPods with Wired Charging Case ($40 off)

Best Amazon iPad deals

Apple’s eighth-gen only just came out last month and it’s already on sale, and we’ve got an eye out for a price drop on the entry-level iPad Air, which was $40 off recently. However, you can save $50 on the 256GB model.

$570: iPad Air 4, 64GB ($29 off)

Best Amazon Apple Watch deals

Apple is already discounting the Series 6 and SE watches, so keep checking for the latest discount. And if you want a Series 3, it’s pretty much always on sale:

$120: Apple Watch Series 3 ($79 off)

$309: Apple Watch SE w/Cellular ($20 off)

$449: Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum w/Cellular ($49 off)

$649: Apple Watch Series 6 Stainless Steel w/Cellular ($49 off)

$349: Apple Watch Series 6 44mm ($49 off)

Best Amazon Beats headphones deals

We still love Beats headphones and you can find great deals on some of our favorite models this year. Keep your eyes glued to this page as Beats deals tend to fluctuate, even with the same product line, as you can see with the Powerbeats Pro pricing below:

$170: Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones ($30 off)

$160: Beats Powerbeats Pro in Yellow ($90 off)

Best MacBook deals

Apple only just launched its first M1 Macs and they're already on sale, and older models are starting to see serious discounts:

Best deal (B&H Photo): $899: M1 MacBook Air at B&H Photo ($100 off)

Best deal (B&H photo): $1,199: M1 MacBook Pro at B&H Photo ($100 off)

$1,350: 13-inch MacBook Pro, 1.4GHz Core i5, 512GB ($150 off)

$2,099: 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB ($300 off)

Top tech sales during Cyber Monday

