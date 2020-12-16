Updated

Best last-minute Apple deals: Deep discounts on Macs, iPads, AirPods and Apple Watches

Save big without leaving your house.

Staff Writer, Macworld |

apple airpods
IDG/Adam Patrick Murray

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be behind us, but the deals keep on coming, and we’re doing our best to keep up with all of the best discounts you can get right now on Apple gear. We’ll be sure to update this post as new deals arrive from other retailers, so keep coming back.

Update 12/16: The Apple Watch SE is down to $250 and the iPad mini is $50 off.

Best Amazon AirPods deals

If you’ve been holding out on a new set of AirPods, this is a great time to snatch them up. These prices have been fluctuating daily, so be sure to check back often:

Best deal: $199: AirPods Pro ($50 off)

$160: AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case ($29 off)

$125: AirPods with Wired Charging Case ($34 off)

Best Amazon iPad deals

Apple’s eighth-gen iPad is almost always on sale these days, are we're already seeing regular price drops on the iPad. And you can save a bunch of money on the iPad Pro as well:

$349: iPad mini, 64GB ($50 off)

$570: iPad Air, 64GB, rose gold ($29 off)

$829: 11-inch iPad Pro, 256GB ($70 off)

$999: 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 256GB ($100 off)

Best Amazon Apple Watch deals

Apple is already discounting the Series 6 and SE watches, so keep checking for the latest low price. And if you want a Series 3, it’s pretty much always on sale:

Best deal: $250: Apple Watch SE, 44mm, space gray ($59 off)

$349: Apple Watch Series 6 44mm ($50 off)

$449: Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum w/Cellular ($70 off)

$169: Apple Watch Series 3 ($30 off)

$314: Apple Watch SE w/Cellular ($20 off)

Best Amazon Beats headphones deals

We still love Beats headphones and you can find great deals on some of our favorite models this year. Keep your eyes glued to this page as Beats deals tend to fluctuate, even with the same product line, as you can see with the Powerbeats Pro pricing below:

Best deal: $120: Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones in black ($80 off)

$150: Powerbeats Pro in red or yellow ($100 off)

$170: PowerBeats Pro in various colors ($90 off)

Best Amazon MacBook deals

Apple only just launched its first M1 Macs and they're already on sale (though you might not get it before Christmas), and older models are starting to see serious discounts:

$1,299: 13-inch MacBook Pro, 1.4GHz Core i5, 512GB ($200 off)

$2,199: 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB ($200 off)

