Best Holiday 2020 Apple deals: Deep discounts on M1 Macs, iPads, AirPods and Apple Watches

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be behind us, but the deals keep on coming, and we’re doing our best to keep up with all of the best discounts you can get right not on Apple gear. We’ll be sure to update this post as new deals arrive from other retailers, so keep coming back.

Update 12/04: The M1 MacBook Pro is down to its all-time low of $1,199 at Amazon and the 10.2-inch 8th-gen iPad is back in stock for $299.

Best Amazon AirPods deals

If you’ve been holding out on a new set of AirPods, this is a great time to snatch them up. These prices have been fluctuating daily, so be sure to check back often:

$160: AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($40 off)Remove non-product link



$129: AirPods with Wired Charging Case ($30 off)Remove non-product link

Best Amazon iPad deals

Apple’s eighth-gen iPad is almost always on sale these days, are we're already seeing regular price drops on the iPad. And you can save a bunch of money on the iPad Pro as well:

Best deal: $299: 8th-gen iPad, 32GB, Gold ($29 off)Remove non-product link

$499: iPad mini 5, 256GB ($50 off)Remove non-product link

$559: iPad Air 4, 64GB ($40 off)Remove non-product link

$829: 11-inch iPad Pro, 256GB ($70 off)Remove non-product link

$999: 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 256GB ($100 off)Remove non-product link

Best Amazon Apple Watch deals

Apple is already discounting the Series 6 and SE watches, so keep checking for the latest low price. And if you want a Series 3, it’s pretty much always on sale:

Best deal: $349: Apple Watch Series 6 44mm ($50 off)

$179: Apple Watch Series 3 ($20 off)

$314: Apple Watch SE w/Cellular ($15 off)Remove non-product link

$449: Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum w/Cellular ($50 off)Remove non-product link

$699: Apple Watch Series 6 Gold Stainless Steel w/Cellular ($50 off)Remove non-product link

Best Amazon Beats headphones deals

We still love Beats headphones and you can find great deals on some of our favorite models this year. Keep your eyes glued to this page as Beats deals tend to fluctuate, even with the same product line, as you can see with the Powerbeats Pro pricing below:

Best deal: $150: Powerbeats Pro in Lava Red ($100 off)

$150: Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones ($50 off)Remove non-product link

$170: PowerBeats Pro in various colors ($90 off)Remove non-product link

Best Amazon MacBook deals

Apple only just launched its first M1 Macs and they're already on sale (though you might not get it before Christmas), and older models are starting to see serious discounts:

Best deal: $1,199: M1 MacBook Pro at B&H Photo ($100 off)Remove non-product link

$1,299: 13-inch MacBook Pro, 1.4GHz Core i5, 512GB ($200 off)Remove non-product link

$2,199: 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB ($200 off)Remove non-product link