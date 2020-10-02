Apple's AirPods with wireless charging case are 25% off today

While you're waiting patiently for the chance to order a brand new iPhone 12, we've got just the deal to tide you over. Best Buy is selling the newest version of Apple's AirPods with wireless charging case for $151.Remove non-product link That's a $49 discount and one of the best prices we've ever seen.

We reviewed these AirPods back when they launched in early 2019 and gave them 4.5 out of 5 stars and an editor's choice. These second-generation AirPods are a modest improvement over the originals that came out in 2016. "You should expect AirPods, as you’ve always known them, just a little bit better," we said in our review. With the wireless charging case, battery life is stellar and provides up to 24 hours extra of active use.

But as with all things AirPods, the experience of using them is what matters. The AirPods have Apple's H1 headphone chip, which allows for the ability to call up Siri with a voice command instead of double-tapping. The chip also enables faster connections to your mobile devices and lower latency. And with iOS 14, you can seamlessly switch between your devices without pairing and unpairing.

And they'll go great with your new Apple device, whether you're buying a new phone, watch, Mac, or iPad. So go grab a pair before the price jumps back up.

[Today's deal: Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $151 on Best BuyRemove non-product link]