iPhone 12: Specs, features, prices and more

The iPhone 12 is finally here! We’ll talk about Apple’s new smartphone and its features, specifications, prices, and more in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 717 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: Six ways they’re more ‘Pro’ than you think
iPhone 12 Pro: The six most important things you need to know
Apple’s new iPhone pricing seems purposefully designed to be as confusing as possible
Apple now sells a 20W USB-C power adapter for the reasonable price of $19
iPhone 12: MagSafe enables a whole new charging and accessory ecosystem
iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 mini announcement: Top features in 6 minutes (video)
