If these are the first real images of the iPhone 12 and HomePod mini, they look spectacular

It wouldn’t be the morning of an Apple event without a one more leak. While we don’t have any new information for you just yet, we do have images of the HomePod mini and iPhones 12 and 12 Pro courtesy of extremely accurate leaker Evan Blass. Just a few moments ago, he posted these images, which seem like official Apple renders.

The first set shows the HomePod mini in space gray and white. The design is quite a bit different than the original model and looks very much like Amazon’s new spherical Echo. The top appears to be a full screen this time, which could be used to display relevant information.

Next up, we have the iPhone 12 Pro in the new Graphite and Midnight Blue colors. Graphite was first seen on the Apple Watch Series 6 and has a lighter hue than the classic Space Gray. The iPhone 12 Pro will also be available in gold and silver.

And finally, we have a look at the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini colors. The blue color is similar to the Pro’s shade and much darker than the blue on the iPhone XR. The green color is very similar to the shade introduced with the iPhone 11. There is also a Product Red version (pictured) as well as black and white.

If these are real, and they certainly appear to be, these new colors are fantastic. But what really gets us excited is the new HomePod design. If the rumors of a $99 price tag are true and it has sound quality similar to the original, it’s going to quickly become one of the best smart speakers you can buy. We just hope there are some Siri enhancements to go with it.

Apple’s Hi, Speed event kicks off at 10 am PT and will be streamed live on YouTube or Apple.com.