Apple releases tvOS 14.0.2 to fix some bugs

There are no detailed release notes, but minor point-release updates are typically focused on bugs and performance.

Apple has released tvOS 14.0.2, about a week and a half after the 14.0.1 update. Though we don’t know what’s in this update (Apple does not give detailed release notes for tvOS), it’s almost certain that it’s focused on fixing bugs. These minor point releases almost never include new features—Apple’s support document only says that this update, “includes general performance and stability improvements.”

It’s suggested that Apple TV owners download the update. To do so, open the Settings app, then System, the Software Updates.

If you need to know more about what tvOS 14 brings to the Apple TV, check out our tvOS 14 FAQ.

