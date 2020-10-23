How to share a password via AirDrop from iOS 14, iPadOS 14, or macOS

AirDrop lets you send lots of kinds of data to people right around you who are receptive to it, but one of the less-known elements is a password. Because AirDrop is both short range and encrypted between devices, it’s a secure way to transfer a password to someone else or even to another of your devices if you don’t have iCloud Keychain enabled for syncing.

Here’s how to do it:

In iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, go to Settings > Passwords (earlier versions of iOS locate passwords in settings locations); in macOS, open Safari and go to Safari > Preferences > Passwords. Unlock password access with Face ID, Touch ID, or your password. Select a password entry in iOS/iPadOS; in macOS, select it and then click Details. Tap or click the Share icon and an AirDrop sharing sheet appears. Tap or click the intended nearby recipient. The recipient receives the entry in the appropriate location for the operating system: in Settings > Passwords for iOS or iPadOS and in the Passwords tab in preferences in Safari for macOS. The recipient can rename or change the entry before storing it.

Remember that AirDrop only shows destinations for people who have chosen to receive incoming messages from either everyone or if you are in their contacts list. If you can’t see their device in your list, have them temporarily change their AirDrop settings or add your iCloud address to their contact entry for you.

