Preview of Apple’s Oct. 13 event: New iPhones?

Apple is having an online event next week. So in this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we preview the event. We talk about we expect to see, what we won’t see, and more.
This is episode 716 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Apple all but certain to unveil iPhone 12 at October 13 online event
Sorry, there aren’t any secrets embedded in Apple's iPhone event invite—or are there?
HomePod: Rumor of a smaller version, more music services coming in 2020
Apple details its aggressive transition to Macs with its Apple Silicon in place of Intel and AMD
