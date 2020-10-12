How to watch Apple’s October 13 ‘Hi, Speed’ event

On Tuesday, October 13, Apple will be holding its “Hi, Speed” event, where the company will be revealing some new products. This will probably be the coming out party for the iPhone 12, while other products we could see include the rumored AirTags, a mini HomePod, and AirPods Studio.

The event will be broadcast online and is available to everyone to watch as it happens. It starts at 10 a.m. Pacific, and will probably go longer than an hour, so plan accordingly. You can add it to your calendar if you go to the Apple Events website and click “Add to your calendar”.

Listed below are the different ways you can watch the presentation. And if you can't watch it live, the full stream will be available for viewing afterward.

Watch on YouTube

The keynote will be streamed live on Apple’s YouTube channel. You can watch the YouTube live stream on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac. The video is embedded below, so you can return to this article on Tuesday and watch it.

Watch the keynote on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

If past events are any indication, you should be able to watch through the TV app. As of this writing, the event isn't in the app. Hopefully, it will appear as Tuesday approaches. When it does appear, you'll find an "Apple Event" section. It should be located underneath the "What to Watch" section.

You can also use Safari on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to watch the keynote on Apple’s website as well as the YouTube app to watch the event on Apple’s YouTube channel.

Watch on a Mac

If you’re using macOS Catalina, the event may be available in the TV app. But it's not currently appearing in the app as of this writing. It should appear sometime before the event.

If you are using a version of macOS before Catalina, or if you are using Catalina and don't want to use the TV app, you can watch the event on Apple.com on Apple’s YouTube channel using a browser.

Watch on Apple TV

Got an Apple TV? Use the Apple TV app. There used to be an Apple Events app, but on June 18, Apple made Events part of the Apple TV app.

As of this writing, the event hasn't appeared yet, but hopefully it will sometime before the event.

Watch on a Windows PC

If you are using a Windows PC, you can still watch on Apple’s website. Apple requires Windows 10 and the Microsoft Edge browser. And you can also watch on Apple’s YouTube channel.

Watch while in China

Macworld confirmed with Apple that the event will be streamed in China. The “Time Flies” event will be available on Bilibili, iQIYI, Tencent, and Youku.