Apple's AirPods Pro are cheaper than the regular AirPods today

We don't need to remind you how great Apple's AirPods Pro are, but we do need to tell you how cheap they are today. Amazon's Woot is selling the AirPods Pro for $190Remove non-product link, good for $60 off the retail price and the lowest price we've ever seen. Of note, these buds come with a full Apple warranty despite being sold through Woot.

In case you don't know, the sleek wireless AirPods Pro feature IPX4 water- and sweat-resistance and active noise cancellation, as well as an option for "transparency" mode in case you want to be able to hear what's going on in your environment while you listen. On a single charge, you can listen for up to 4.5 hours and talk for up to 3.5 hours, while the included wireless charging case boosts that up to more than 24 hours of listening time.

In our review, we gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 stars out of 5, noting that they're "the most effortless and delightful" true wireless earbuds you can buy. So go grab em at this crazy low price before they're all gone.

