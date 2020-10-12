watchOS 7.0.2 update is now available

Apple on Monday released watchOS 7.0.2. The release notes detail what is in the update:

Addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly

Resolves an issue that prevented some users from accessing the ECG app in regions where it is available

How to install watchOS 7.0.2

Before you install the update, you must place your Apple Watch on its charger. Also, the watch needs to be within range of your iPhone connected to Wi-Fi. Then follow these steps:

On your iPhone, launch the Watch app. Tap General. Tap Software Update. The app will look for the update online. When the app finds the update, you’ll see a screen with the release notes. Under the notes, tap Download and Install.

The installation will take several minutes; you can see how much time is remaining under the “watchOS 7.0.2 Apple Inc.” heading.