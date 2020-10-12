News

watchOS 7.0.2 update is now available

Update includes a fix for an issue that causes battery drain.

Senior Editor, Macworld |

apple watch hermes
Apple

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Apple on Monday released watchOS 7.0.2. The release notes detail what is in the update:

  • Addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly
  • Resolves an issue that prevented some users from accessing the ECG app in regions where it is available

How to install watchOS 7.0.2

Before you install the update, you must place your Apple Watch on its charger. Also, the watch needs to be within range of your iPhone connected to Wi-Fi. Then follow these steps:

  1. On your iPhone, launch the Watch app.
  2. Tap General.
  3. Tap Software Update. The app will look for the update online.
  4. When the app finds the update, you’ll see a screen with the release notes. Under the notes, tap Download and Install.

The installation will take several minutes; you can see how much time is remaining under the “watchOS 7.0.2 Apple Inc.” heading.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon