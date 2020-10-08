This 'micro' Bluetooth speaker is 24% off in an early Prime Day special

Whether you’re heading into the great outdoors or hosting a socially distanced hangout in your own backyard, a portable, outdoor-ready Bluetooth speaker will provide the soundtrack. Today, as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, you can grab one on the cheap: The Tribit StormBox micro Bluetooth speaker is just $38.24Remove non-product link, down from a $50 list price.

This compact speaker (less than 4 inches square) is perfect for taking on the go, with IP67 waterproofing and dustproofing, as well as an included silicone strap for mounting on a bike, attaching to a backpack, and more. Sound quality—backed by advanced Texas Instruments amplifier modules—is highly rated by Amazon users. An 8-hour playtime on each charge allows you to keep the music going all day long, while a built-in mic means you can make and take calls from your smartphone while connected. You can also connect several of these speakers to create Stereo Mode, for a surround-sound listening experience.

This speaker averages 4.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 700 user reviews.

[Today's deal: Tribit StormBox micro Bluetooth speaker for $38.24]