iOS 15.1: Beta 1 is released with SharePlay and vaccine cards in Wallet

Just one day after the release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple has begun beta-testing iOS 15.1. The first beta was released to developers on Tuesday, September 21. The public beta tests typically follow within a day or so.

The big addition in iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 is the addition of SharePlay. Originally scheduled as part of the iOS 15 launch, it was pushed back to a later software update. Apparently, we’re getting that sooner rather than later. However it’s possible that it gets dropped from the official iOS 15.1 release and pushed back again.

[For more tips, guides, and features about iOS 15, check out our iOS 15 Superguide.]

What’s new in iOS 15.1

SharePlay

After getting bumped from the original iOS 15 release, SharePlay is back in iOS 15.1. SharePlay lets users watch videos or listen to music together with others on a FaceTime call, with content in sync.

COVID-19 vaccination record in Wallet

With iOS 15.1 you’ll be able to add your vaccination record in the Health app. If your heath care provider already syncs medical records with your Health app, it could already be there. You’ll then be able to add a verified vaccination record card to the Wallet app, with a QR code that can be scanned by whatever institutions want to verify your vaccination status.

This isn’t the only way to store your vaccination record on your iPhone. We have a feature showing you how to safely store your COVID vaccination card on your iPhone if you don’t have iOS 15.1 yet.

How to download the iOS 15.1 beta

If you’re a developer, head to developer.apple.com/download/ on the device upon which you wish to run the beta. Once you log in, you’l be able to download a beta profile.

For the public beta, go to beta.apple.com on the device upon which you wish to run the beta. Hit the “Sign up” button and follow the steps to download the beta profile.

Once you have a beta profile downloaded, you have to enable it. Open the Settings app, then tap General, then VPN & Device Management. Select the beta profile and then enable it. You may need to restart your iPhone or iPad after enabling the profile.

Once the profile is enabled, open the Settings app and tap General, then Software Update. You’ll see the iOS 15.1 (or iPadOS 15.1) update and can install it.