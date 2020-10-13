News

iPhone 12: MagSafe enables a whole new charging and accessory ecosystem

With new magnets and coils, Apple is making all sorts of new things possible.

iphone 12 magsafe ecosystem
Apple

Table of Contents
Remember MagSafe? The beloved charging plug for MacBooks was given the boot when Apple moved to USB-C charging, but the company just brought it back as a new iPhone charging and accessory standard.

With a ring of magnets around a new charging coil design, along with improved shielding and NFC, you can sort of “snap” the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro to a new MagSafe wireless charger, just like you do with the Apple Watch. 

The more precise alignment and improved internal components allow for faster charging—up to 15 watts instead of 7.5 on earlier iPhones. That’s about as fast as charging previous iPhones plugged in!

More than charging

The new MagSafe standard is about more than just charging. Apple has added a single-turn coil NFC antenna and a magnetometer to the MagSafe components, so the phone can recognize and react to accessories.

iphone 12 magsafe Apple

Apple's added better shielding and new sensors to allow for faster charging and new types of accessories.

The magnets enable all sorts of snap-on accessories and cases. Apple is making new silicone, clear, and leather cases that securely snap on to the MagSafe magnets, and provide MagSafe snap-on charging right through them.

iphone 12 magsafe case and charger Apple

Apple's new MagSafe cases let you snap on other MagSafe accessories or chargers right over them.

Apple has even got a slim snap-on MagSafe wallet, for example. There are third-party chargers and accessories coming, too.

MagSafe cases will snap on securely, but will still allow the chargers and other accessories to snap on to the back at the same time. 

Apple’s got a special MagSafe Duo charger that will charge your iPhone 12 and Apple Watch at the same time, and folds up for travel.

Jason has written professionally about technology for over 20 years.

  
