The only MacBook Pro worth buying is $350 off today

With the first Apple Silicon Macs just around the corner, you should probably hold off on any new laptop purchases. Well, most new laptop purchases anyway. Amazon is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $2,449, good for $350 off the MSRP and the lowest price we've ever seen.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro will probably be one of the last laptops to be replaced with an Apple Silicon processor. It only launched about a year ago and it’s still one of the fastest laptops you can buy. Plus, this configuration has got a terabyte of storage, so you won’t run out of space anytime soon.

In our 4.5-star review, we called the 16-inch MacBook Pro “a great combination of usability and performance” with a “satisfying” keyboard, “great-looking” display, and “impactful” speed boosts over the previous 15-inch model. So if you can’t or just don’t want to wait for a new MacBook, this is a great day to grab one.

