News

Apple releases HomePod software update 14.1 with Intercom and other enhancements

The new software adds support for HomePod mini and the just-announced Intercom feature, along with a few Siri tweaks.

Staff Writer, Macworld |

homepod intercom
Apple

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals
Table of Contents
Show More

Apple has released an update to its HomePod software. Version 14.1 adds support for the upcoming HomePod mini as well as the new Intercom feature for all HomePods and a handful of Siri enhancements.

Release notes

The full release notes for HomePod software update 14.1 are as follows:

Software version 14.1 includes support for HomePod mini and new Siri and Intercom features. This update also includes bug fixes and improvements.

HomePod mini

  • Setup and automatically transfer your Apple ID, Apple Music, Siri and Wi-Fi settings to HomePod mini

Siri

  • Siri suggestions appear in Maps when you ask HomePod for information about a location
  • Web search requests to HomePod can be sent from HomePod to your iPhone
  • Siri can now stop alarms, timers, and media across HomePod speakers
  • Voice recognition support for Podcasts for multiple users in the home

Intercom

  • Ask HomePod to make announcements to other HomePod speakers throughout your home
  • Intercom to all HomePod speakers
  • Intercom to a HomePod in a specific room or zone

Other improvements and fixes

  • Add music to your alarms and wake up to your personal song, playlist, or radio station from Apple Music
  • Fixes an issue where stereo pairs can sometimes play out of sync
  • Improves reliability when using Siri to control multiple speakers
  • Optimizes Siri performance

How to update your HomePod software

Your HomePod is by default set to update automatically, though that feature can be disabled. Within the next few days, it should download and install the update on its own.

If you want to force the update, follow these steps:

1. Open the Home app.

2. Long-press on your HomePod tile. A now-playing card should pop up.

3. Scroll down to the second page. If a software update is detected, you'll see it here with an option to install. You can scroll all the way to the bottom to see the current software version.

Alternately, you can tap the house icon in the upper left of the Home app, then tap on Home Settings, then scroll down and tap on Software Update.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Jason has written professionally about technology for over 20 years. His goal is to figure out how complicated technology works and explain it in a way anyone can understand.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon