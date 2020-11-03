When deleting a song from iTunes or Apple Music in macOS, where does it go?

Throw away a file in the Finder, and you know to find it in the Trash folder. Delete an image or video from Photos, and it’s moved to the Recently Deleted album. But where do iTunes and Music in macOS put a deleted file? Also in the Trash.

If you have iCloud Music Library enabled via an Apple Music or iTunes Match subscription, iTunes or Music will also warn you when you attempt to delete songs, albums, or other media managed as music that the items will be deleted everywhere. When you delete music with iCloud Music Library enabled, the file is removed from the synced set of items stored your iCloud account and also any downloaded version is deleted from all your iCloud-linked devices.

However, you can simply drag the item or items from the Trash back into iTunes or Music to restore it for local use or for iCloud Music Library syncing.

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader Paul.

