Apple releases iOS 14.1 with support for iPhone 12, 10-bit HDR, and bug fixes

Apple has release iOS 14.1, a sort of intermediary release between the big iOS 14 release a month ago, and the iOS 14.2 release currently in beta testing. This iOS version didn’t go through the normal public beta testing process, but it also doesn’t really add a lot of important new features for those who don’t have an iPhone 12.

The one significant new feature is 10-bit HDR playback and editing. Those with an iPhone 8 or later can play and edit 10-bit HDR videos in the Photos app (recording 10-bit HDR videos is only possible on iPhone 12). Beyond that, this release is full of bug fixes.

It’s likely that iOS 14.1 is what comes preinstalled on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, so if you’re upgrading, update your old iPhone to this version first. If anything goes wrong, you’ll be glad your devices are have the same OS version.

Release notes

The full release notes for iOS 14.1 are as follows:

Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later

Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen

Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home Screen could remove apps from folders

Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias

Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information

Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box

Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist

Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator

Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback

Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users

Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app

Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points

How to update your iPhone to iOS 14.1

To update your iPhone to iOS 14.1, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app. Tap General. Tap Software Update. If an update is available, you’ll see it listed here with an option to install.