Apple releases watchOS 7.0.3 update for Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3 owners: Apple has released an update for you. With watchOS 7.0.3, Apple says the update has bug fixes, include one that addresses an issue where the watch will unexpectedly restart.

A watchOS 7.0.3 update for owners of other Apple Watch models has not been released. The current version for those watches is watchOS 7.0.2.

How to install watchOS 7.0.3

Before you install the update, you must place your Apple Watch on its charger. Also, the watch needs to be within range of your iPhone connected to Wi-Fi. Then follow these steps:

On your iPhone, launch the Watch app. Tap General. Tap Software Update. The app will look for the update online. When the app finds the update, you’ll see a screen with the release notes. Under the notes, tap Download and Install.

The installation will take several minutes; you can see how much time is remaining under the “watchOS 7.0.3 Apple Inc.” heading.