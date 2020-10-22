Get the new iPad Air for $40 off before it hits shelves—if you like green

Update 11:45am: This deal appears to have expired or sold out, but we'll keep checking to see if it posts again.

The new iPad Air has received rave reviews ahead of its launch this Friday, so if you're thinking of ordering one we've already got a deal for you. Amazon is selling the new iPad Air for $559 todayRemove non-product link, $40 off the retail price and a surprising price drop for brand-new Apple product. The only caveat: you have to get it in green to get the lower price.

The iPad Air has been completely redesigned with no home button, iPad Pro-inspired bezels, a larger 10.9-inch display, and the latest A14 Bionic processor. It also features a new fingerprint sensor built into the power button and is compatible with the new Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. And of course, it ships with iOS 14.

Our review of the iPad Air is on the way, but it looks like a winner. So if you’ve been thinking of buying one and like green, go grab it at this price.

